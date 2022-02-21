Enforcement of sanitation bye-laws, a collective responsibility — Ningo-Prampram DCE

Poor sanitation has been a major plank of most MMDCEs | File photo

Source: GNA

The Ningo-Prampram Environmental Health Directorate in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the Police, Military, Zoomlion, and some religious bodies have organised a cleanup exercise at Afienya.

Other groups who participated in the over three-hour exercise are the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly, the District Sanitation Taskforce, and the residents of Afienya.



Mr Al-Latif Amanor, the Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive explained that the essence of the exercise was to serve as a follow-up and monitoring mechanism for the recently launched ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative.



It was also to create the needed public awareness for a sustainably clean environment through public education, sensitisation, and enforcement.



Mr Amanor said the initiative was not only about cleaning the environment but creating the necessary synergy for state institutions within the district to work together with the community members for a healthy environment.



Speaking to the residents after the exercise Mr Amanor explained that the sanitation bye-laws were not new as they were already enshrined in the criminal code.



He said, through the Greater Accra Regional Minister, the assemblies have reactivated the sanitation bye-laws.

Mr Amanor said Environmental Health Officers would embark on-premises inspections and wherever they see any nuisance the offender would be prosecuted.



“If you do not clean your house, you risk being arrested, prosecuted, and anyone who attempts to interfere, would also be arrested,” he said.



Madam Evenly Nani, Director, Ningo-Prampram Environment Health Office emphasise that, “we are using the cleanup exercise to engage the residents and remind them that our officers would come around to enforce the bye-laws.



“If you fail to clean your premises, you will be arrested and prosecuted, and if found guilty, you may pay a fine not more than GH₵2,500.00 and not less than GH₵1,000.00”.



Madam Nani noted that the sensitisation of the resident on the bye-laws would continue alongside its enforcement including, arrest, and prosecution.