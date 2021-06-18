Engage TUTAG on review of expired condition of service - NLC to govt

TUTAG began a strike action on Monday, June 14, 2021, over poor conditions of service

Source: GNA

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has urged government to continue to engage the Technical University Teachers’ Association (TUTAG) on review of expired conditions of service for its members.

The Commission on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, met the parties and asked that the 2018/2019 Research Arrears of members of the Association be paid by the end of July 2021.



A statement issued in Accra by the Commission said the parties should continue the negotiation on the scheme of service for TUTAG and report same to the Commission within 60 days from the date of the engagement.



It said the Ministry of Education should implement the tier-two pension payment for retired members of TUTAG and report same to the Commission within 60 days.



The statement said the disputing parties-TUTAG and government should report the outcome of their negotiation to the Commission within 90 days.

“TUTAG should call off its strike for the parties to continue the negotiation in good faith with a view to reaching an agreement,” it added.



The issues in dispute are review of the conditions of service for TUTAG, which expired in 2006, delay and or failure by government to implement conditions of service comparable to the traditional Universities for TUTAG and 2019/2019 research allowance arrears of TUTAG members.



