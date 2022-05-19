Engage communities over terror threats - Irbard to National Security

Irbard Ibrahim,Security and International Relations Expert

A Security and International Relations Expert, Irbard Ibrahim has advised the National Security Ministry to engage communities, especially those closer to the land borders on terrorism threats and measures to prevent it.

He gave the advice after the National Security Minister issued a statement cautioning the public on possible attacks.



The Ministry of National Security urged all religious groups in the country to institute security measures in their places of worship.



The Ministry explained that this is in view of the growing threat of terrorism in the subregion, and the expansionist drive of terrorist groups towards the coastal West-African States, with a renewed modus operandi of targeting public gatherings, including places of worship.



The Ministry in a statement said, although it is collaborating with the relevant State Security and Intelligence Agencies to institute measures to avert terrorist attacks in the country, it is imperative that these religious groups also enhance security, “, particularly in areas where mass gatherings are conducted.”



“These measures may include, but are not limited to, the installation of CCTV cameras at designated places of worship, and engaging the services of approved Private security guards, among others.”

Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Irbard Ibrahim said community engagement was better than sharing vital information to the public concerning security measures.



“You do not come out to say there can be possible attacks. There should be community engagement. If Burkina Faso is the prime area we feel a spill over can affect Ghana, we should be looking at which ethnic groups are across the border, how we can engage the chiefs, the commercial communities in those areas and the youth? I think we should not come out and say that your ‘father is dead even when he is dead’, that is why even in our language, we have nice ways of putting messages across. You do not come out and say that terrorists want to attack you, you have to do outreach and workshops,” he said.



Irbad Ibrahim identified that terrorists who are sent to carry out attacks may not be asked to target the Jubilee house or parliament but rather, the bus terminals because it is easier.



He therefore advised that scanners are installed at bus terminals to scan everyone and all luggage that go on the buses in order to prevent attacks.