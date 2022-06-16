0
Engage petty offenders in community farming - Damitse Chief

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

Nana Ngya Toku IV, Chief of Damitse, in the Ahanta West Municipality has called on the government to engage petty offenders in community farming to produce enough food for schools and other government-sponsored institutions.

He said chiefs were prepared to donate lands for that purpose, which would see to the decongestion of the prisons, and save the government purse of feeding such inmates, while they rather help in nation-building in that regard.

Nana Toku IV told the Ghana News Agency, during a community sensitisation on the Community Service Bill by HURDS Foundation in partnership with the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiatives noted that there were many sectors that such petty offenders could serve and contribute to the productivity of the state rather than becoming a national burden.

The community sentencing Bill would provide an alternative to a custodial sentence where offenders of misdemeanors engaged in unpaid works in their communities.

The bill when passed would cater for assault, threats, defrauding, drunk driving, and petty theft, among others.

Ms. Eva Ankrah, the Executive Director of HURDS Foundation, enlightened the community on the bill and called on them to impress members of Parliament to have the bill passed into law.

