Engage stakeholders on Free SHS policy - Methodist Church to Government

Most Reverend Dr Paul K.Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church

Source: GNA

The Methodist Church Ghana (MCG) has appealed to the government to engage all stakeholders, including Faith-based Organisations, to address the challenges associated with the Free Senior High school Policy.

Most Reverend Dr Paul K.Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Church, commended government on the policy and the School Feeding Programme.



The Presiding Bishop speaking at the opening of the Golden Jubilee and the 12th Biennial Conference of the Church in Winneba said this policy had given opportunity to many Ghanaians to access secondary education.



The 2022 Conference is the highest decision making body of The Methodist Church Ghana and it brings together selected lay and ministerial members of the Church across the Connexion.



It is expected to take stock of the Church’s activities since the last Conference in 2020 and plan towards the ensuing year.



Delegates will also elect a new Lay President to take over from the incumbent, Bro William Orleans Oduro [Esq] whose tenure of office ends in September 2023.

He said as a partner in the provision of quality education they were concerned about the challenges confronting the system.



“We believe that having operated the system for some time it will not be out of place to call for a review to straighten the rough edges hampering the Free SHS policy,” he added.



He assured the State of the Church’s continuous partnership in the provision of quality education.



Most Rev Boafo appealed to the Minister of Education to expedite action to sign the long-standing joint Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry and the Missions to ensure the smooth running of the schools.



On terrorism and internaal security, the Presiding Bishop said the Church was very much concerned about the threat of terrorist attacks in the country and the West Africa sub-region on religious gatherings.

He said they appreciated the National Security for their swift promptings of caution to the citizens of the country.



“We urge them to continue to be vigilant, especially on the borders of the country. We appeal to all Ghanaians to be security conscious and ensure adequate security measures in our homes, chapels and all vantage points,” he added.



He called on Ghanaians to continue to be watchful and report unusual activities in our communities to the security services.



The Methodist Church Ghana would also appeal to Ghanaians to always have confidence in the rule of law and never take the law into their own hands.