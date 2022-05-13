0
Engineer Ofori-Addo appointed interim managing director of ECG

ECG Boss 1 Engineer Jones Ofori-Addo, acting managing director of ECG

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Agyeman–Budu retires as head of ECG

Deputy director in charge of Customer Service becomes head of ECG

Jones Ofori-Addo takes over ECG, as it requests 138% tariff increment

Engineer Jones Ofori-Addo, has been appointed as the acting managing director of the company of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Engineer Ofori-Addo was appointed by the board of directors of ECG following the statutory age retirement of Kwame Agyeman–Budu until a substantive appointment is made, asaaseradio.com reports.

This was disclosed in a circular issued on May 12, 2022 by the director in-charge of Human Resources at ECG, Cynthia Amartey.

According to the circular, the appointment of Jones Ofori–Addo, takes effect from Friday, May 13, 2022.

“All staffs are expected to give him the maximum support in the discharge of his duties,” the circular which was copied to all directors, general managers, and supervisors, read.

Prior to this appointment as acting managing director, Jones Ofori-Addo was the deputy managing director in charge of sales and customer service.

Jones Ofori-Addo’s appointment comes in the wake of the company proposing a 138 percent tariff increment to the Public Utility Regulatory Commission.

He has a daunting task of running the ECG into profitability after the 2020 SIGA report indicated the company is one of the heavily indebted State-Owned Enterprises as well as ensuring stable power supply to Ghanaians.

