Engineering firm donates to Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation

Officials of the company with Ayeyi

PEEW-WILLIAMS Services Company Limited, a Ghanaian owned engineering and research company has made a donation to Ghana’s Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) Foundation (OIF) in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast.

The company, which iinstall, sservice and maintain Process Iinstruments, Aanalyzers and Ccontrol Ssystems as well as an Accredited Bosch Power Tools Service Centre and Distributor, were led by Mr Edward Kwei Williams, the Executive Director of the company. They presented cash donation and a Christmas hamper.



According to the Executive Director, the gesture formed part of his company’s Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) and that they were touched by the story of the Foundation’s 10-year old Ambassador, Ayeyi Yiadom-Boakye.



Mr. Williams commended Ayeyi’s mother for not giving up on her daughter even when she was advised by doctors and also for creating such a Foundation to support other kids living with similar conditions in Ghana.



He added that as Christmas signifies a season of giving, they wanted to put a smile on the face of Ayeyi and others living with OI, hence, the show of love and support to them.

Madam Justina Yiadom-Boakye, mother of Ayeyi and Founder of OIF Ghana, expressed the Foundation’s gratitude to the company for reaching out to them and wished them well in their business.



She explained that people living with OI have brittle bones and endure multiple fractures and pain from birth. She encouraged children with similar conditions to put up a strong spirit like Ayeyi who do not let her condition define her despite the pains she goes through.



She mentioned that Ayeyi loves to sing and dance.



Osteogenesis Imperfecta or OI is a condition caused by a defect in the gene that produces type 1 collagen, a protein essential in bone creation. One in 20 000 babies worldwide are affected and cases range from mild to severe. Some sufferers may experience loss of hearing, heart failure, and spinal cord problems. Symptoms include bow legs and arms, loose joints, multiple broken bones, and respiratory problems.