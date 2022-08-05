Engineers and Planners donate drilling machine to UMaT Geological Department

Technical Director of E&P, Mr. Abudu handing over documents of the equipment to Prof Amankwaa

The management of Engineers and Planners has handed over a Sandvick Pantera DP1500i Drilling Machine to the Geological Department of the University of Mines and Technology.

This donation was made based on a request made by the Head of the Geological Department of the university, Dr. Asare Asante-Annor to the company.



The Drilling equipment made in 2016, has been refurbished which could last for over five years since it will not be used vigorously like it is used in the mine.



The Technical Director of E&P, Mr. Majeed Abudu noted that this equipment will help train the students so they can also get some experience in the industry.



He explained that collaborations like this are going to help the university to train the students very well to put them on a higher pedestal adding that “all other world-class universities and industry players came to that level through industry and academia collaboration”.



Mr. Abudu urged the management of the university to knock on the doors of various companies in the industry so that they will know the needs and priorities of the university so that the companies can assist the company so that both parties can benefit collectively.

According to the E&P Maintenance Planning and Reliability Manager, Mr. Benjamin Akotua Atweri the drilling equipment comes with kits that can last for two months for servicing.



He added that some components have been changed to bring it up to a level where it can be used for optimum performance.



Head of the Geological Department, Asare Asante-Annor noted that this equipment will help the department in the training of students.



He is hopeful this is the beginning of more partnerships and collaborations with industry partners.



The Vice Chancellor of UMaT, Prof Richard Kwasi Amankwaa expressed his appreciation to the company for the response to the request of the university.

He said the equipment will be very useful to the general drilling and geological students.



Prof. Amankwa was hopeful this engagement will continue in order to solidify the friendship.



He also appealed to E&P to support the evacuation of a hill on the road to government hill that has become a hindrance to drivers using the road by providing smaller drill bits to help in blasting the hill.