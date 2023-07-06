Enjoy Gyakye Quayson’s victory while it lasts - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to NDC

Major Leader and Minister for Parliament Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Major Leader and Minister for Parliament Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has warned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against over-celebrating the victory of their Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

Speaking on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Member of Parliament for Suame, said that his side of the house believes that the celebration of the NDC would be short-lived.



He suggested that the fate of Quayson is now in the hands of the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame.



“NDC wants to believe that this is a peak victory that would hurt the bride of the NPP… we the parliamentary group of the NPP believe that this is a momentary victory of phantasmal character that certainly may not last.



“But Mr Speaker that is the choice of the people Assin North and everybody must respect that whiles it last. The rest of it is in the hands of the attorney general.



“While he remains here, we can only embrace him as a Member of Parliament… whiles it last,” he said.



James Gyakye Quayson won the Assin North by-election on June 27, 2023, after the seat was declared vacant due to his removal from parliament.

The Supreme Court of Ghana, on May 17, 2023, ordered the Parliament of Ghana to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament (MP).



But there is still one case the former MP has to face in court after the Office of the Attorney General accused him of deceiving public officers to acquire state documents.



On February 12, 2022, the State charged James Gyakye Quayson with five counts; deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration.



Many notable Ghanaians across the political divide have called on the attorney general to drop the case against but he has described the calls as interference in justice delivery.







BAI/OGB

