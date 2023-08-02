Enough food on the market: Finance minister's claim dubious – Joseph Yamin

Joseph Yamin is the National Organiser of the NDC

The National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has hit out at the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, for claiming that there is enough food in the market.

According to him, the comments made by the minister do not match the reality on the ground with regard to food supply in the country.



He also questioned the claim that electricity has been stabilized because of the proper management of the economy.



Speaking in an interview with Kwesi Parker-Wilson on Oyerepa TV on Tuesday, August 2, 2023, the NDC stalwart lambasted the government for making such claims in parliament.



"The finance minister should have been given a slap in the face in parliament for claiming that we have stable electricity and sufficient food in the market, It would have signaled something to him. If he gives excuse me to say ‘senseless speech’ why not?” he quizzed.



His comment comes on the back of the finance minister's reading of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget reading in parliament on July 31, 2023.

During the presentation, Ken Ofori-Atta revealed that there is sufficient food on the market which indicates that the nation’s food security is in good hands.



It was also revealed that electricity has been in a stable position for quite some time now without power outages.



Ken Ofori-Atta reiterated that the economy is gradually gaining stability and is on the path to recovery.



After the reading of the budget, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the government for the claims made.



It said that it believes more needs to be done to change the fortunes of the Ghanaian economy.

