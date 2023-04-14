3
Enough of routine seminars, get to work – Greater Accra Regional Minister to MMDAs

Henry Quartey Clean Your Frontage Deployment Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has charged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, MMDAs, to move away from the usual workshops and seminars to adopt practical measures to ensure that development in urban areas is sanitized.

He said it is regrettable that workshops come out with great recommendations which just end up on paper, while the real problems of sanitation, congestion and illegal encroachments continue to tear cities apart.

Mr. Quartey was speaking at the Accra City Study Uptake Workshop organized by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister urged MMDAs and other stakeholders to make their policies and recommendations work consistently.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
