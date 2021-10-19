Enough of the foul cry, work towards 2024 – Mahama advised

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Editor of the Whatsup news portal, David Tamakloe has advised former President John Mahama to channel his energy into working towards the 2024 election rather than crying foul over the 2020 elections.

According to the editor, it is good that the former President has identified what went wrong in the last election. However, it will be unreasonable to focus on the past without working for the future.



Speaking in an interview with Sefa-Danquah on the Happy Morning Show, he stated: “This is the time for former President Mahama to get his party together and for them to open their eyes in the next election because without that they will cry all the time that the ballot papers have been added and nothing will be done about it.



What they need to do is to get down there and prepare for 2024 so that nobody in their infantile imagination will think that they can just rule abysmally, deliver any kind of governance to the people and use the ballot box to retain power.”

Former President John Mahama has accused the Electoral Commission of thumb-printing more than one million extra ballot papers in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



According to him, “over one million extra ballot papers were printed, which the EC claimed happened by mistake but on the day of the elections, some of the more than one million extra ballot papers had already been secretly thumb-printed in favour of the NPP.”



However, EC boss Mrs. Jean Mensa in a High-Level Meeting of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Winneba, Central Region described the 2020 elections as historic for the transparency, credibility, cost-effectiveness, high turn-out and peaceful conduct that characterized it.