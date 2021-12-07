Ensign global college gets first female SRC president

Florence Korkor Mensah

A Public Health Institution, Ensign Global College, has elected the first female President of its Student Representative Council (SRC).

The professional Administrator, Ms Florence Korkor Mensah, who is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Public Health at the institution, was voted into the office of SRC president last week after a keenly contested election.



“I am excited and very grateful to all my colleagues that voted massively and supported me to become the new SRC president with a win of 59 per cent,” she said in an interview after the contest.



Ms Mensah said her election as SRC president will inspire young women to pursue leadership roles and encourage them to get involved with decision making at all levels.



She said her focus as president of the public health institution, was to create awareness on the need for people to adhere to the primary preventive measures that promote good health and foster development.



“I hope to inspire and empower more women and girls to take up leadership roles. I aim to educate and create awareness on adhering to the primary preventive measures for good health,” she said.



Positive leaders, she said empower people to accomplish their goals, adding that all dreams were achievable with the right support systems in place.

“As an excellent team player, I aim to make Ensign a welcoming place for all students. Ensign Global College is educating Public Health practitioners and leaders who will shape a future where the debilitating diseases of today become relics of history,” she said.



Ensign Global College is a private, not for profit non- sectarian institution located in Kpong in the Greater Accra region.



According to Ms Mensah, the college was started by Mr Bob Gay and Ms Lynette Gay, who after working in the healthcare sector in Ghana for some time, was drawn to public health concerns and the need to provide a long-term solution for the unhealthy, that would result in improved public health practices.



“This was unlike the much-needed short term medical supplies and technical assistance available,’ she said.



Recounting the history of the school, Ms Mensah said in 2011, the founders of the college began to plan on gathering resources to establish a world class school of public health.



“This saw their partnership with Ghanaian partner and mentor Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and The University of Utah in the United States of America (USA) also joined in the effort,” she said.