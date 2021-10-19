Ensure LGBTQ+ bill is passed - Chief tells Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Acting President of the Efutuakwa Traditional Area, Nana Afransie IV, has called on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure the passage of the Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, also known as the anti-LGBT Bill.



According to Nana Afransie IV, all chiefs in the region are against the LGBTQ+ acts hence the need for the bill to be passed.



“God created man and woman, but some people want to change this, which is not acceptable by our culture. We urge you to ensure the passage of the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill because all chiefs in this region are against it. So do well to ensure the bill is passed,” He said



Nana Afransie made this call when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on her at Assin Fosu as part of his tour in the Central Region on Monday, October 18, 2021.

A team of 8 MPs led by Samuel Nartey George have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was laid in the House on Monday, August 2, 2021, and read for the first time.



Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, subsequently referred the Bill to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee for consideration.



He urged the public to submit memoranda on the bill.



It is based on this, that a group of 18 renowned lawyers, academics and other professionals sent a memorandum to parliament for the bill to be thrashed, stating that it violates the fundamental human right guaranteed in the constitution.



Some Ghanaians have, however, bashed them for their position against the bill but they have clarified that their call for the bill to be thrashed is based on the fact that it violates all the fundamental human rights in the constitution and not that they are in support of gayism and lesbianism.