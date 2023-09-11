Ensure no potential voter is left behind in limited registration – MP to EC

Jean Adukwei Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East Paul Twum-Barimah has tasked the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure no qualified voter is left out in the upcoming Limited Registration Exercise.

This follows concerns by many that the decision to limit the exercise to only district offices of the EC will pose a challenge to potential voters.



Speaking to the media in Parliament Paul Twum-Barimah charged qualified voters to also make the effort to get registered regardless of the challenges.



The Dormaa East MP argued the decision by the EC could be a result of inadequate funds.

“I believe the Constitution is clear that every person or every citizen who is 18 years and above must be given the opportunity to vote. It is their civil rights and no one should try to take it away from them.



“So the EC has a duty to ensure that anybody who is 18 years and above cast his or her vote. However, the processes of doing that must be exhausted,” Mr. Twum-Barimah stated.



He continued: “It’s a Limited Registration in the first place, obviously you decentralized to a certain point, and some of us, we have been tasked to see how people will get registered and all that. But don’t forget as a citizen you also have a duty to make sure that you are registered.”