Ensure payment of our 10-month allowances or forget your presidential ambitions - Bawumia warned

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The National President for NABCO Trainees, Dennis Opoku Katakyie, is asking Vice President Dr. Bawumia to forget his quest to lead the party into the 2024 elections if he fails to ensure the payment of the outstanding allowances of the trainees.

According to the National President, trainees have not been paid for about 10 months.



He also expressed worry that since the announcement of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, no government official has engaged them on the way forward in the payment of their outstanding allowances.



Dennis Opoku Katakyie, speaking on Oyerepa FM’s/TV news analysis show ‘Ghana Te sen’ questioned why the vice president will sit unconcerned whilst the NABCO secretariat is within his office.



“My message is very simple, and NABCO was cooked at the office of the Vice President. On November 15, 2021, Dr. Bawumia and the Chief of staff, Frama Opare, directed us to remain at post for permanent employment. At the end of the day, for the past 10 months haven’t you paid yourself? Mr. Vice President, Madam Frema haven’t you paid yourself? What are you telling me to convince me that I should have trust in you and vote for you, what credibility do you have as a vice president? We are unable to pay our rent. Feeding has become a problem and you don’t care. You want to be the President and you are treating the youth like this. Where is your credibility?



“The Vice President Dr. Bawumia should make sure the government pays us or he should forget becoming president of the country,” Dennis Katakyie told show host Kwesi Parker-Wilson.



The disgruntled National President observed that in spite of leading the trainee to campaign for the re-election bid of President Akufo Addo in 2020, they feel they have been taken for granted and have been used by the NPP for their political gains.

“I led the NABCo trainees to campaign for Akufo-Addo in 2020. We are part of the victory of the second term of the President Nana Akufo-Addo so he should know how to treat us.



“We’ve been taken for granted because nurses are being paid, teachers are being paid, doctors are being paid, those people are taking salaries, and how can you pay salaries and you are unable to pay allowances? How do you want me to trust you to be a leader as someone who wants to be President?" he quized.



The National President also announced that on August 18, 2022, trainees will picket at the Independence Square to demand the payment of their allowances.



According to him, trainees from across the country should make their way to Accra on the scheduled date and ensure that the injustice meted to them will be rectified.



He is certain the trainees will not leave the independence square until something is done about their allowances.