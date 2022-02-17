Ensure responsible, sustainable mining in Ellembele – Mireku Duker charges Mining Committee

Mireku Duker with members of the committee

The Ellembele District Mining Committee has been charged to promote ‘sustainable, responsible and viable’ mining practise in the district.

George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mining who inaugurated the committee on Thursday, February 17, 2020 stated the two main purposes for which the committee was set up.



He disclosed that the committee was set up primarily to fight illegal mining and also create an enabling environment for the growth and expansion of Ghanaian-owned mining companies in the district.



He noted that the government deems mining to be revenue-generating outlet for the country and wants the committee to be on the same page.



He added that government has an ambition of empowering Ghanaian investors in the mining sector to reach global status and that the Community Mining Scheme is the first step in attaining the objective.



Duker said that the Ministry has procured 300 mercury-free machines for the Community Mining Scheme as part of its plans of ensuring that the environment suffers no harm from mining activities.

He mentioned that the ministry will keep close tabs on the committee and urged them to submit periodic report to the Lands Commission.



“I will charge you to work assiduously to ensure that mining in this district becomes responsible, viable and sustainable. You must present period report to the Minerals Commission.



Your mandate is not only to clampdown on illegal mining but also to create a viable concessions to create job for teeming youth. We must not see mining as an illegality. We must see mining as an entity where we can generate better revenue from it. We can create future out it.



“We must ensure that large scale miners have serene environment. It is your responsibility to ensure that large scale firms are protected,” he said.



The Deputy Minister tasked the committee to implement measures to solve gold-smuggling in the district. He said that it is the responsibility of the committee members to ensure that all gold sales go through the Precious Mining Marketing Company.

Kwasi Bonzoh, the MCE of Ellembele who doubles as the chairman of the committee welcomed the task handed them and promised to assist government deal with issues in the mining firm.



He said that Ellembele is blessed with mineral resources which has impacted hugely on the district. He said that the committee will not tolerate any form of illegality as far as mining in the district is concerned.



He revealed a lofty ambition of making Ellembele the mining hub of the country and creating jobs from the activities.



The other members of the six-member committee are Douglas Asuako-Ferkah Arhinkorah, Francis Apeni, Isaac Mwinbelle, Bright Arko and one rep from the Traditional Council.