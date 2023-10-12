Ensure that the campaign for breast cancer in October is duly observed – Health minister urges Ghanaians

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has called on the Ghanaian populace to ensure that it helps make the observation of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month a success.

In a video address, the minister said that in order to make that possible, all citizens can walk into hospitals to get checked.



He added that if this is done by all, it will help prevent the spread of the disease.



“Currently, breast cancer diagnosis is available on a daily basis for all citizens to periodically check their status. The Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, together with all the agencies in the ministry, are urging the general public to save lives and prevent the spread of breast cancer by ensuring that the campaign for breast cancer in the month of October is duly observed,” he said.



Globally, breast cancer accounts for a staggering 29.5% of cancer incidence, with Ghana grappling with a prevalence rate of 31.8% of all cancer cases.



Breast cancer can be successfully treated when detected early.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





Meanwhile, watch the story of Enoch, who has been on dialysis for 8 years, as he details his daily struggles, in this SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV video with host, Etsey Atisu, below:







AE/OGB