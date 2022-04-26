‘Ensure the right thing is done or resign’- Amoako-Attah to MMDCEs

Kwasi Amoako Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways

Source: GNA

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Roads and Highways Minister, has asked metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCES) to take control of their respective assemblies and halt illegal activities, including building on waterways and lands earmarked for roads.

“You are the number one person in the assembly. Be in control and stop these illegal activities because they have dire consequences on the larger society. If you are afraid of ensuring that the right thing is done then resign,” he said.



“As a public officer you have powers so exercise it. I am not encouraging you to use the power arbitrarily but be fair and firm, devoid of fear or favour.”



Mr Amoako-Attah said this at the weekend when he toured roads in the Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro area in the Greater Accra Region, adding that the country was governed by laws and no one ought to be seen flouting them.



It was high time the assemblies moved from just marking buildings for either not having the right permit or situated wrongly to demolishing them to deter others, he said.



The Minister advised developers to follow due process to acquire building permits to avoid having their property demolished due to wrong siting.

“It takes so much resources and efforts to acquire land and put up a building so I advise developers to ensure they follow the laydown processes. I can assure you that any building on waterways or on the road will be pulled down,” he cautioned.



Mr Amoako-Attah commended the youth in Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro for exercising patience and not demonstrating over the deplorable nature of roads in their communities.



He gave the assurance that the Government remained committed to fixing roads in the country to boost the economy and improve standards of living.



“The road construction agenda is on course. Through thick and thin the Government's commitment to road construction continued, and the good people of Ghana have seen it.”



Mr Stephen Joseph Nyarni, the Ga South Municipal Chief Executive, expressed joy that government was preparing to construct the deplorable roads in the area.

The roads were unmotorable and worsened after rains, leaving huge gullies with pools of water at some places, he said.



The Ga South Municipal Assembly is one of the newly created assemblies in the Greater Accra Region, inaugurated on Thursday, March 15, 2018, with its capital being Ngleshie Amanfro.



It was established by a Legislative Instrument (2316) to facilitate grassroots decision-making and development through effective administration and planning.