‘Ensure your workers are vaccinated’ - GHS

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

Workplaces must intensify COVID-19 safety measures

Ghana currently has 9000 active Covid-19 cases



Lockdown is not on the cards



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has asked private and public institutions to insist on the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of their workers.



The service wants institutions to support the government to prevent the spread of the virus by ensuring strict compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols at the workplace.



As of December 28, 1,074 new COVID cases had been recorded in Ghana.



Ghana currently has over 9,000 active cases, while 1,287 have succumbed to the virus.

The Greater Accra Region continues to lead the chart with thousands of infections.



The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said, “we must encourage more people to vaccinate. Corporate bodies and workplaces must institute measures that will reduce any further spread at the workplace.



"If people go home and parties, they will return to work, and it is important that we put in stringent measures to check the rate of transmission at the workplaces.”



He also denied claims of a possible lockdown, especially in the Greater Accra Region.



“Lockdown is impossible, so let’s not talk about it now. But let’s all get responsible. Let’s all ensure that we protect ourselves and do the right thing. I think we must get back to the mask-wearing. That has really gone down, but that is the most important tool.”



Ghana has seen an increase in active COVID-19 cases since the beginning of December 2021.