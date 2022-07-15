Ensuring road safety towards NPP's National Conference

The NPP elects new national executives

Source: National Road Safety Authority

The National Road Safety Authority (NRA) extends its best wishes to the new patriotic party as it hosts its national delegates conference in the Greater Accra region from the 15' to 17' of July 2022.

The conference will likely increase vehicular and pedestrian movement and its associated risks to road traffic crashes.



The Authority urges the National Planning Committee for the conference to put in place strong safety measures to ensure the safety of motorists, passengers and pedestrians attending the conference and road users within the capital city during the period of the conference.



The Authority reminds the New Patriotic Party of the Road Safety Code of Conduct for Political Parties and calls for its implementation. This code aims to minimize road safety risk associated with political party activities and enjoins political parties to appoint Road Safety Officers to coordinate the safe transportation of party supporters at all levels.



The Authority cautions participants to plan their journey and avoid driving tired and at high speeds.

Participants should note that the maximum speed for all highways leading to the capital city is 80kph and that of built-up areas is 50kph and 30kph for roads within schools, hospitals, churches, mosques, and other related places.



Regrettably, the Greater Accra region currently leads the country in cases of road traffic crashes reported, injuries and deaths for the first half of the year.



We expect that in the period during and after the conference, the Authority can count on the party's leadership to help ensure safety, protect lives and Stay Alive.