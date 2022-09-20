Entrepreneurial-driven economy is my priority – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong in a handshake with Nana Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II

Source: Bright Philip Donkor, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has pledged to make Ghana a business hub of the West African sub-region if given the country's leadership mantle.

He said as a business mogul who employs 7,158 workers across the globe; he would govern the country through sound economic policies and lay a solid foundation for industrial growth to transform the economy.



"My leadership will focus on business development because I want to run Ghana like a business to change the country. I have the experience to create jobs for the youth with my business acumen. My steel company, when completed, will employ over 1,000 workers. It is named after Ashanti – 'Ashanti Steel'," he disclosed.



Mr. Agyapong said this when he paid a courtesy call on the chief of Mamponteng, Nana Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II, in the Kwabre East municipality in the Ashanti region over the weekend.



Business Agenda



To promote large-scale mechanised agriculture, he said, the Afram Plains area and other parts of the country that have huge agricultural potential would be at the centre of targeted agricultural mechanisation initiatives.

"The cocoa sub-sector will also be streamlined as part of the agricultural initiative to ensure value for money so that farmers enjoy realistic producer prices for cocoa. Globally, the amount involved in the cocoa value chain is worth over $150 billion US dollars, but it is unfortunate that the country has not benefited adequately from this value," he disclosed.



He also bemoaned that despite Ghana being the second world cocoa producer, the proceeds it gets from the commodity are less than $3 billion US dollars.



The Assin Central MP assured that, if given the mandate to lead the country, his government will implement deliberate structures to ensure that Ghana gets a bigger and better quantum from the global cocoa value chain to generate more revenue.



"I will also motivate the staff there to increase production volumes. I have plans to create globally competitive industries and make commercial farming attractive, like what pertains to Cote D'Ivoire, Tanzania, and other industrialised countries. Ghana is well endowed with minerals and would be used to turn the economic fortunes of the country around," he stated.



He pledged to instil discipline, integrity, hard work and accountability in the citizens, especially the youth, to contribute effectively to national development.

On educational prospects, he said he would use his salary to establish a scholarship scheme in every constituency to pay the fees for brilliant but poor students.



Donation



The Assin Central legislator donated 200 street light bulbs to the people of Mamponteng.



He said street lighting had been observed to be a major problem in Ghana, with many of the lights not working while those working are using high-pressure sodium bulbs, which consume a lot of electricity.



"Street lighting is essential road furniture. It ensures security at night for road users, contributes to improved road safety, and enhances our quality of life and standard of living," Mr. Agyapong said.

He further assured the chief he would complete works on the ongoing market in Kwabre and appealed to the assembly members for their maximum support in that direction.



Support



Nana Barima Saasi Ayeboafo II was grateful to the MP for his visit and assured him of a warm reception at all times.



He, however, appealed for the completion of the Kwabre market and road infrastructure in his area.



"Our roads are in a deplorable state. Many road projects under construction have been abandoned. TVET education needs key attention in the area. Speak for us so that life can be made more dignifying and comfortable for the inhabitants," he appealed.

He admonished him not to abandon his boldness after victory to lead the party to iron out all differences that could rise in the primaries and unite the rank and file of the NPP to break the eight-year jinx of governance in the Fourth Republic.