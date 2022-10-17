Enyidadomba Foundation organises free eye screening for pupils of Pomadze/Asebu A&B basic school

The pupils also received free lenses at the screening

Source: Kpodo Dominic

Enyidadomba Foundation in collaboration with the Department of Optometry at the University of Cape Coast has organised a free eye screening for the people of Pomadze/Asebu in the Gomoa Central District on World Sight Day.

The exercise which was aimed at pupils of Pomadze/Asebu A&B basic school saw in attendance some opinion leaders and members from the communities including teachers of the school.



Executive Director for the foundation, Dr Madison Adanusa explained that he chose to screen children because when you can detect any defect in the young ones at an early age, it helps to prevent any possible malfunctioning of their eyes and blindness in the future.



“This is my hometown, where I was born and where I grew up. And I feel this’s the time to give back to society. Enyidadomba Foundation will be doing many projects, but today being World Sight Day, we’re here to screen students of Pomadze/Asebu A&B basic school.”



He continued, “Usually, people will organize this exercise for adults and the aged but I believe doing it for the children is the best. Because if you’re able to detect any problem or defect in them, you can start working on it early to prevent possible blindness in the future. Some of these defects can equally affect their academic performances if not looked at so we’re here to find a remedy for them,” he said.



Some pupils and teachers who benefited from the outreach expressed their happiness and gratitude for the tremendous services rendered to them.



One Baidoo Philomena, a JHS 3 pupil revealed how she struggles to see the board when she’s in class. “Sometimes when I’m in the class and when my teacher is writing, my eyes will be paining me. I’m unable to see from afar unless I get close to the board. When I came, they screened me but said they don’t have the medicine to help me so they wrote it for me to go and buy,” she said.

Again, Gloria Ntim, another JHS 3 pupil said, “My eyes itch me and sometimes water comes from my eyes. Also, I find it difficult to read and when I sit far in the classroom, I’m unable to see from the board. They gave me a spectacle after taking care of me and I’m very happy because my mom bought one for me and it got broken but she said she doesn’t have money to buy me a new one again.”



Mr Samuel Afful, a teacher of Pomadze/Asebu B basic school also added his voice of appreciation to the Enyidadomba Foundation for the free healthcare given to them.



“My eyes usually become reddish and sometimes I feel pains so I came and went through their procedure. They screened me and said I had a problem so they gave me some medicines and a spectacle. One of the medicines they said they don’t have is so they wrote it for me to go and buy. We’re grateful and happy to Dr Adanusa and his team for this free healthcare given to us,” he mentioned.



World Sight Day was this year marked on Thursday, October 13, 2022, with the theme; Love Your Eyes.



At the program, a population of about 200 people were screened for several complications and given free spectacles, medicines and advice on how best to take good care of their eyes.