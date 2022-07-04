Epic Kingdom gathering of women takes Ghana's crisis to the altars

The group is seeking God's intervention

Source: Be Project

Christian women are being challenged to rise from their passivity and own up to the responsibility of leading the nation out of its present strangulating predicament when nothing seems to be working.

That more than 70 percent of Ghanaians identify as Christians, flies in the face of the distrustful leadership across all spheres of society, endemic corruption, increasing divorce rates, moral decadence and a host of negative issues confronting the nation.



Broken & Empowered Project, A praying Christian professional ladies network insists the crisis facing the nation worsens by day and it’s very clear that the best of men has failed to make any difference and reason this Christian nation ought to go back to its source - God!



BE PROJECT is calling all ladies - as key stakeholders in the land to rise above the murmurings of the masses, take to their knees and draw God onto the scene in a 3-DAY prayer conference this July 11th to 13th dubbed 'The HANNAH Call 2022!'



The group believes Christians, for that matter praying ladies are never helpless even when earthly leaders fail, because as Hannah prayed “there is no rock like our God” (1 Samuel 2:2).





As the Lord’s salt of the earth and light of the world Christian women occupy a special place as ordained problem solvers, breach repairers, pathfinders and counsel givers in partnership with God’s agenda for the earth hence their time to rise and shine is when gross darkness covers the earth as experienced in Ghana and indeed many nations across the globe recovering from the scourge of the covid pandemic, and host of other problems.



“Ghana remains the darling of God in His coming revival agenda for the African continent and indeed the world! In that keeping, He has also made provision for a fresh season of opportunities, abundance and possibilities for this nation’s prosperity among the comity of nations in the realms of the spirit awaiting the spiritual awakening of a new breed of God’s burden bearers to activate and bring into manifestation through intercession - and like Hannah, women are uniquely wired as spiritual midwives to step in this gap!” The group revealed



The Broken and Empowered Project has been convening The Hannah Call for the past 2 years and is often well patronized by strong and devoted professional women and many high public officials seeking the Godly avenue for influencing their nation.



This year is expected to draw in even more patrons as desperation heightens for urgent divine intervention in Ghana’s worsening crisis



The Hannah Call 2022 revival meeting will have prayer, music, word ministrations and will be hosting the renowned Nigerian apostolic Minister - Apostle Arome Osayi of the Remnant Christian Network

The BE group is determined to pioneer a spiritual revolution at the marketplace to bring a radical and positive shift in the quality of leadership, mores of society, and culture of politics and guide especially the teeming youth into creative and productive engagement of the economy and society at large.



The 3-day global intercessory conference will be held at the Ghana Police Church in 37, Accra 4 PM daily under the theme “the woman and her seed Genesis 3:15”.



“If righteousness exalts a nation, then sin debases a nation - our non-denominational prayer conference is a spiritual rescue mission for Ghana’s recovery from the limitations and curse of sin, threats of social unrest and terrorism, and social obscenities, among other things - Ghana’s tomorrow looks brightly resilient from the vista of God” the Convener Eyram Bashan stated.



Background



The Broken and Empowered Project is an apostolic hive for activating, discipling and equipping kingdom-minded ladies, youth and families to be skillful priests and kings in their kingdom ordinations in the spheres they have been assigned.