Epidemic Preparedness: Ghana needs a resilient health structure

File photo/Coronavirus

Source: GNA

Ghana needs a robust and resilient health structure to aid research into diseases for timely detection of future epidemics, the Director of Finance, Ghana Health Service, Mr Mustapha Adams Hamidu, has said.

He said existing health research organisations must be strengthened to serve as a strong linkage between academia and health practitioners to sight emerging diseases.



Mr. Hamidu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that setting aside a dedicated fund for epidermic preparedness, was also critical to ensuring Ghana’s preparedness for epidemics.



“We need to set aside resources for critical and unplanned expenses so that we are not found wanting during health emergencies,” he said.



The Director of Finance said although Ghana had done well in the containment of COVID-19, the pandemic tested the capacity of the nation’s health infrastructure, and the availability and resolve of health personnel to handle the outbreak.

“We were caught pants down at the onset of the outbreak, but we have been able to manage the disease within the shortest possible time, lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic has got Ghana prepared for any future epidemic than it was before,” he said.



He lauded the GHS for the active role it played over the years in the control of infectious diseases by improving its disease prevention and control, environmental health, and health promotion activities.



Dr. Bedima Duut, a Legal Consultant and the Berekum Municipal Health Director, also called for the involvement of health workers at the district or local level in the containment of epidemics.



"We need to build the capacities of health directorates and workers at the local level for coordination, surveillance, case management, infection prevention and control, risk communication, and social mobilization,” he said.