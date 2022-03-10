Equipment at Kumasi Children’s Park being traded for hard drugs - Former Assemblyman

One of the building s at the Kumasi Children's Park

Kumasi Children's Park belongs to Manhyia Palace – Fmr. Assemblyman

The Kumasi Children's Park has not received any funds in a long time



Children get knowledge about cultural practices at Kumasi Park - Lawrence Adu



The Kumasi Children’s Park has been in a deplorable state, with people living around it in the habit of stealing equipment there to sell, a former Assemblyman for Afo Nkwanta in the Suhum constituency, has said.



According to Lawrence Adu, these residents living around the park have been selling the chairs in the abandoned library at the park, using the monies they get from these illegal sales to procure hard drugs, reports adomonline.com.



“When those who snort cocaine are hungry, they pass by the library and pick some of the chairs in the library to sell and use the money to buy cocaine. Nobody controls them nor the place.



“When it rains, the rains fill the library up due to damage of the roofing,” he added.

He further claimed that for a long time now, the Kumasi Children’s Park has not received any funds for the government.



“No common funds are made available for the assemblyman to apply for, to be used in maintaining the place even if you want to do it.



“When people go to the place, it helps psych someone from an experience and helps children to know what’s going on from the library. When they go for cultural practice, it helps give them knowledge about cultural practices,” he stressed.



Lawrence Adu however stated that the park is only being managed by the government, on behalf of the Manhyia Palace.



“The children’s park is not for the government, it is under the Manhyia palace, KMA only takes care of the place and takes charge with full authority when there is an ongoing project,” he said.