Era of ‘crude’ politics is over – NDC on Suhum NPP violence

Some NPP members in the Suhum area engaged in a free for all brawl at a funeral

The Suhum Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the violent confrontations between some governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) members during a funeral ceremony in the area on Saturday, August 28.

The driver of the Member of Parliament for Suhum, one Jamalo, allegedly inflicted knife wounds on a member of the communications team of the NPP in the region.



The incident occurred after supporters of the MP and another person who is planning to unseat the lawmaker in the party's upcoming primaries engaged in a fight at the funeral ceremony.



Several others sustained injuries in the process and were admitted to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.



In a statement reacting to this development, the NDC said, "In the last 24 hours, we have seen a horrible video circulating on social media in which supporters of NPP member of Parliament for Suhum, Hon. Kwadwo Asante clashed with Supporters of Protozoa, an Aid to the Chief of Staff at Flagstaff House and an NPP parliamentary candidate hopeful for Suhum, at Suhum during the final funeral rites of the late Kwame Boadu Atiemo aka Papa Sunkwa, father of Opare, a die-hard NPP serial caller.



"It is heartbreaking to see how these two factions were throwing matchet and other sharp objects at each other, culminating in cutting open the head of one of the supporters.



"We wish to bring to the notice of the NPP in Suhum and Ghana as a whole that the era of crude politics is over, and this must stop.

"We have lived in peace over the years, and it is worth mentioning that anytime there is a political blood bath in the Suhum constituency, it comes from within the NPP fraternity. An example is the blood bath we witnessed during the parliamentary primaries involving Hon. Fredrick Opare Ansah and Hon. Bryn Acheampong.



"It is an undeniable fact that there is disunity within Suhum NPP. It is alleged that the MCE for Suhum, Hon. Margaret Darko and some party bigwigs are refusing to give Hon. Kwadwo Asante the needed recognition as the Member of Parliament for Suhum while Hon. Kwadwo Asante also has been looking down on the MCE and some party elders in Suhum, claiming he cannot work with them.



"This disunity and fights have brought to a standstill, developments in the municipality. We are by this release informing the NPP in Suhum that we, the residents need our peace of mind to engage in our various trades so we can take care of our families.



"The Akuffo Addo – Bawumia led NPP government has inflicted a lot of economic hardship on us, and we are pleading with NPP in Suhum not to add it.



"We are calling on all well-meaning and peace-loving residents of Suhum to speak up against these acts, which is giving Suhum a bad press."



Meanwhile, the Police Suhum Police Command has said investigations are underway.

"The Suhum Police Command is investigating a case of causing harm that ensued yesterday, Saturday, August 28, 2021, around 5 pm.



"Whiles the members of the NPP in the Suhum constituency were mourning a colleague at the Suhum Council, a misunderstanding ensued between some party communicators and the followers of the MP, and in the process, one Jamal inflicted a deep knife wound on the head of the victim, one Kwasi Amoani 51, and the matter was reported to the police and the complaint was subsequently taken to the Suhum Government Hospital where he is responding to treatment at the emergency ward."



"He's in a stable condition, and another victim who suffered some bruises was treated and discharged.



"Meanwhile, efforts are underway to get the suspect arrested," the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, told journalists.



