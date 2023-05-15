Era where only Akans lead the NPP is over, it’s time for other tribes – Okyere Baafi

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South Constituency, Michael Okyere Baafi

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern region who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Michael Okyere Baafi says the era where flagbearership position in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was a preserve for Akans is over.

According to him, it is now time for other tribes to also take over to lead the party as presidential candidates and to ascend the presidential seat.



Mr. Okyere Baafi explained that the NPP is made up of members from different ethnic groups and religions, therefore, appropriate for anyone qualified to lead the party regardless of his or her background.



“What I want to say is that, with the direction of the country, it is not only one community which makes Ghana. We have Ashantis, we have Ewes, we have Gas, we have Krobos and Bonos in Ghana. Some of all these tribes are Members of NPP which means the era where only Akans lead the party is over. Now we need people from all these tribes listed to also lead the party to become president” Okyere Baafi said.



Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi made this comment when speaking at the official launch of “Women Delegates For Bawumia” in Koforidua, the Eastern regional capital.

Okyere Baafi described as deceitful and untenable claims that Ghana is a Christian-dominated country therefore a Muslim cannot become president.



“They say Ghana is a Christian country so some say a Muslim cannot lead the country. This is where I want to speak briefly on. For all those contesting the election, the only one who can be president is called Mr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Among the aspirants the only one who can lead the party into victory, his name is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia”.



He continued, "Some Christians who want to deceive you that they are the majority so won’t vote for Muslim must cast their minds to Nigeria. In Nigeria, Muslims are majority but the President is a Christian. In Senegal, Muslims are majority but the President is a Christian. Listen very well! A country with diverse tribes means everyone could become president in future”.



He said Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has demystified the myth that Muslims cannot fellowship with Christians in church, and has set a standard that will become a yardstick for every Muslim who wants to be President.

“Christians must listen. For the first time, we are going to have a Muslim as President to serve as standard to every Muslim who dreams to be President. Dr.Bawumia will be the first Muslim to bring that standard because most Muslims don’t enter Churches to fellowship but we have a Muslim (Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia) who attends all-night services, a Muslim who goes to conventions, a Muslim who attends retreats, a Muslim who worships with Christians such a Muslim will become standard”.



He added “So henceforth, every Muslim who wants to be president will follow the standard. He must be a Muslim who can enter into churches, he should be a Muslim who can attend retreats, that is the paradigm shift brought to Ghana by Dr. Bawumia. He is setting a standard for everybody who is a Muslim who wants to become a president, for the first time he has set the standard for all of us. So don’t let anyone deceive you. Dr. Bawumia is well experienced, he has the will-power, he has the expertise, he has knowledge and wisdom to move Ghana forward.”



“Women Delegates for Bawumia” is a new political group within the ruling NPP made up of female delegates who have declared support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become flagbearer of the party in 2024."



The theme for the Women Delegates for Bawumia is “The Strength of a Woman, the force behind Bawumia.”

The launch was attended by female delegates of the NPP from all 33 Constituencies in the Eastern region.



The National Coordinator of “Women Delegates for Bawumia” Maame Esi Davenport said the aim of the group is to secure 80% female delegates' votes for Dr. Bawumia.



This she said will be done through a vigorous campaign strategy trumpeting the achievements of the Akufo Addo/Bawumia-led government.



She touted the competence of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in leading the country describing him as an able and exceptional Vice President whose involvement in politics has changed the face of Ghanaian politics.

She stated that Dr. Bawumia’s experience in both the private and public sectors adds to his credentials as the best presidential material.



She averred that Dr. Bawumia has been instrumental in the Akufo Addo-led government’s policy interventions impacting positively the country



Maame Esi Davenport debunked propaganda by opponents that Dr. Bawumia is new in NPP stating that “he has been with the NPP for decades, worked so hard for the NPP to win power through his economic lectures that exposed the incompetence of John Mahama led government” therefore deserves to lead the party.



On women empowerment, she said Dr.Bawumia has demonstrated in many ways his commitment to empowering women to take leadership roles to change society, using his Wife the second lady Samira Bawumia as an example.