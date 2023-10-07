Erase the myths surrounding breast cancer – Dr Wiafe-Addai urges women

File photo

Source: GNA

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe-Addai, the Chief Executive Officer of Breast Care International, has asked women to erase the myths surrounding breast cancer from their minds, some of which attribute the cause to evil spirits.

“The myth that breast cancer is caused by evil spirits, which can only be treated at the prayer camps and shrines is false. This, unfortunately, has contributed to the many unnecessary deaths among patients,” she said.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview ahead of the 2023 Breast Cancer Awareness Week, Dr Wiafe-Addai said the disease and all associated conditions were treatable if detected early.



“Your Breast: Your Health” is the theme for this year’s awareness week, which would help increase sensitization to enhance regular check-ups and screening for early detection and treatment.



Additionally, it would help reduce the stigma associated with the disease.



Dr Wiafe-Addai said breast cancer caused 685,000 deaths globally in 2020, and in Ghana, over 4,000 women are diagnosed annually, accounting for 31. 8 percent of all cancer incidents.



“Once it is advanced, it spreads to the other organs of the body and can cause death. So, women should not allow their lives to be taken by a disease, which could have been treated,” she said.

“Every woman’s breast is unique, know your breast, they are your properties.”.



Dr Wiafe-Addai advised women to live healthy lifestyles by keeping a weight check, being physically active, and limiting alcohol intake.



Also, they must not be afraid to seek medical treatment if they notice any abnormalities in the breast and are encouraged to regularly check their breasts to detect any unusual growth early.



Madam Vivian Sarfo, the president, of Peace and Love Breast Cancer Survivors, advised men not to desert their wives if they developed breast cancer but to support them to get treatment.



She said she had survived the disease and called on women with lumps in the breasts to seek early treatment.