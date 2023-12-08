Erase your fears by prosecuting persons behind 2020 election murders – NDC to Akufo-Addo

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President Akufo-Addo to erase his fears ahead of the 2024 election by prosecuting persons behind the murder of eight citizens during 2020 election.

In a statement by the Communication Director of the NDC, Kakra Essamuah, the NDC is demanding action by the government on the eight citizens killed during the 2024 election.



Below is the full statement from the NDC



NDC STATEMENT DEMANDING ACTION ON THE 3RD ANNIVERSARY OF THE MURDER OF EIGHT (8) GHANAIANS IN THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTIONS.

In the immediate aftermath of the General Elections in 2020, eight (8) Ghanaians were shot dead by security forces who were called in to provide law and order. Since this dastardly event took place in various constituencies throughout the country on 8th December 2020, the government has done little or nothing by way of identifying the perpetrators and prosecuting them to set an example as a deterrent.



Even worse, neither the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr. Mahmud Bawumia, nor the New Patriotic Party as the governing party, has seen it fit to express their revulsion against the mindless spilling of blood by members of the security agencies.



It is even more baffling that even though this incident is the first of its kind since the advent of the 4th Republic in 1992, yet none of the personalities or institutions named above finds it expedient to commiserate with the bereaved families, offer compensation, or even take strenuous steps to employ the law to punish the offenders.



The recent comments on matters of security in the impending 2024 General Elections from the President and the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission is a reflection of their apprehension towards the said election. These fears can be erased or wiped off only if we investigate and prosecute the people behind the gruesome murder of the 8 innocent citizens.



On the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of this ignoble event, leadership and membership of the National Democratic Congress take note of the continued abandonment of the duty of the Akufo-Addo government to bring the perpetrators to book, whilst proclaiming that when the people of Ghana return the NDC led by H.E. John Mahama to power in a year’s time, the investigation, prosecution and the punishment of those responsible for what happened on 8th December, 2020, shall be an immediate and prime focus of the new government.

The NDC is demanding an urgent and purposeful investigation into this matter and a swift and decisive prosecution to serve as a deterrent to other elements in our society for whom the spilling of the blood of innocent Ghanaians is a stepping stone for them to achieve power.



ISSUED IN ACCRA THIS 8TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2023



( KAKRA ESSAMUAH esq)



DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS