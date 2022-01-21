Ernest Thompson trial: Judge fumes as ACs breakdown; provided with fan

The presiding judge was unhappy about the ventilation situation in the court room

The harsh weather condition at the Criminal Court 5 of the Law Courts Complex where former Director of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust Ernest Thompson and four others are standing trial has left the trial judge fuming.

The air conditioners in the courtroom have not been working for some time now and the sitting judge was only provided with a standing fan leaving other court users including lawyers and state prosecutors to bear the brunt.



In the course of the trial, the presiding Judge, Justice Henry Anthony Kwoffie, invited officers in charge of the facility to ascertain, why the air conditioners were not working.



“The courtroom is like an oven. What are you doing about it?” Justice Kwoffie, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge asked.

Two officers from the Court Manager’s office told the court that, a request has been made to have them fixed since last year, but it was only two weeks ago, that the Judicial Secretary released money for the offshore materials to be purchased.



The officer in charge of ensuring the air conditioners are fixed, told the court that, it will take about one and half months to have them fixed, adding that, the purchase is being done from China, but if it was Ghana, it would have been easier.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that the Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa has requested at least two fans to help the situation.