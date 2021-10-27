Errand boy squandered my money, submitted fake documents to PPA – Road Contractor

File photo - The road contractor has blamed himself for allowing the errand boy to deceive him

A road contractor has narrated how an errand boy allegedly stole his money and gave him a fake Public Procurement Authority (PPA) certificate.



Kofi Kyei Baffour, the Chief Executive of Markyei Company Limited in an interview with Corruption Watch said that his company was suspended and blacklisted as a result of the actions of his errand boy at Feeder Roads by name Kamal.



According to Kyei Baffour, he came to Accra for an assignment and had to rush back to Eastern Region on time. As a result, he sent Kamal to make payments at the bank in order to get a certificate from the PPA.

However, Kamal ended up squandering the money and later blocked Kyei Baffour after he demanded for receipts of payment, he narrated.



Narrating the incident, Kyei Baffour said, “on that particular day, I was traveling to Eastern Region. I met Kamal, who I know at Feeder Roads office, Accra. So I told him if he can go and make the payment for me at NIB Bank. The cost is only GHS300. I gave him GHS500 to go and make the payment.



“Use GHS300 to make the payment and GHS200 for transportation. Because he told me he’s going to NIB branch at Accra Cocoa House. And I know that there’s a lot of traffic there.”



Kyei Baffour went ahead to say, “After some days, I called him to ask him to send me the receipt. He told me he has sent the receipt to PPA office, so when he goes for the certificate, he would come with the bank receipt and the PPA certificate. Because I trust him, I didn’t bother to call him again.”



Upon suspecting something had gone wrong, the road contractor said that he came to Accra to follow up on his certificate only to be informed that the documents submitted on his behalf was fake.

He said, “Then some few months later, Feeder Roads called me and asked me to come. I drove all the way from Kyebi to Feeder Roads office. I met one of the staff. He told me the certificate Kamal brought into my file (sic) was fake. He asked me if I have a receipt from the bank. So I called Kamal in front of the officer. I asked Kamal, where is the receipt? He says he has it in his car, and I told him if he can bring it here right now.”



“I called Kamal, he says he’s looking for it. I was there up to 2pm. He later blocked my line when I tried calling him severally”.







Kyei Baffour said he blames himself because his mother cautioned him on sending people to do things on his behalf.



“My mother told me something, she said if you send somebody it is only your legs that rest, your mind would not rest,” Mr Kyei Baffour recalled.