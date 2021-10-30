Esaase residents lament over abandoned CHPS compound left to rot

Residents of Esaase are appealing for the completion of the CHPS compound

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Chiefs and residents of Esaase in the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region have complained bitterly about a CHPS compound project that has been left to rot despite being on the verge of completion.



The residents are however appealing to the government and other benevolent organizations to help complete the abandoned Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound in the area.



According to the worried residents, the community since its inception has not witnessed any befitting hospital for medical attention.



Hon. Simon Adjei, assembly member for the area speaking to GhanaWeb said the then Ejisu-Juaben municipal assembly in 2016 started the project but he wonders why the project is at a standstill despite several calls. He continues that the project which is almost completed has unfortunately been left to rot, thus after the Juaben municipal assembly was created from the Ejisu municipality.



He said this has sadly compelled residents of Esaase to walk for about three(3) miles before they can access health care at other communities such as Bomfa, Ejisu and Konongo. A situation he describes as a very risky one that needs immediate rectification.

"This CHPS compound has been abandoned without a reason. What saddens me is that it's almost completed but see, we've been calling on the assembly to help us but to no avail. My people are really suffering especially pregnant women". The assembly member lamented.



The Assemblymember further explained that the project was started during the NDC's time has not seen any improvement since NPP took over.



He therefore seized the opportunity to appeal the government and other stakeholders to immediately complete the abandoned project.



“The few things that are lacking in the facility is the lighting system, water, toilet, and medical equipment. “I humbly use your big platform to appeal to the government to come to our aid because we're really”, he concluded.



Esaase which has a population of about 3000 people is predominantly a farming and mining community.

History tells us the community has never witnessed a befitting health facility, thus since its inception.



Some residents speaking to Ghanaweb revealed that they can not fathom why a CHPs compound that is near completion has been left to rot for the past five (5) years now.



The residents are therefore pleading with the authorities to complete the CHPS compound as soon as possible to facilitate quality health delivery in the area.



“We are pleading with the government to complete this facility for us so that it becomes our own health center for a safe health care delivery. We're indeed suffering”, they pleaded.