Eschew acts of divisiveness, self-centeredness - Akufo-Addo tells Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to eschew act of divisiveness and self-centeredness as the nation prepares to celebrate its 65th Independence day.

He said such acts retards growth of the nation. The President admitted that despite the strides made there are more to be done.



Speaking in Accra at this year’s President’s Independence Day Awards, President Akufo-Addo noted that just as independence was not achieved in a day, national prosperity will not be achieved overnight.



Bright Ntramah reports that President’s Independence Day Award since its inception in 1993 continues to provide scholarships each year to young brilliant students between the ages of 14 and 19 from all the regions of Ghana.



The awardees are selected based on their exceptional academic performance in the BECE.



President Akufo-Addo assured the students that government will continue to invest and take their education seriously.



Government he said has commenced the construction of 20 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics centres across the country and the construction of nine more module senior high schools are nearing completion.

The President noted that the free SHS education will be extended to first-year students of public TVET institutions this academic calendar.



He charged the students to hold on to strong moral character as they climb the educational ladder.



As Ghana marks its 65th Independence Day Anniversary, the President asked the citizenry to shun acts that divide the country.



The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum spoke more about the awards and extolling the excellent work of the students.



In all 36 students were awarded. Each received tablets and products from Nestle Ghana Ltd.