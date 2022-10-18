Eschew unproductive litigation, work towards Akwamu growth – Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III

Akwamuhene, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III has called for togetherness to develop the area

The Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, has called on the indigenes of Akwamuman to eschew their differences and be united to pursue the development of Akwamu and its environs.

Akwamuman has been in the news for decades over chieftaincy litigations which attracted headlines in the media space due to court bottlings.



However, after back and forth in the law front, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the apex court presided over by Justice Bafffoe-Bonney, in a 7:0 ruling maintained an earlier ruling by a 5:0 decision that Odeneho Kwafo Akoto was validly nominated, elected and installed as the Paramount Chief of Akwamu in accordance with the custom and practices of the people of Akwamu.



This brings to finality, the more-than-a-decade-old dispute over the eligibility of the current Akwamu Chief who ascended the throne some 11 years ago.



Speaking at the induction ceremony as the President of the Akwamu Traditional Council on Monday, October 17, 2022, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, said it is about time they focused significantly on the purposeful growth of the area and forgo any form of litigation.



“You have heard me say so many times before today, that it is time for Akwamu to move on from unproductive litigation towards purposeful growth, and if I may repeat that call again today, it is because I believe passionately that we can only thrive and grow when we adopt a purposeful approach to our development, and the security of our children’s future.”

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, underscoring why Akwamu deserves better for development in the aftermath of the 30 years of litigation, he stated that, the area only experienced “stagnation and regression,” in those difficult times.



To this end, he pledged his support to the Nananom, the Chiefs and Elders and the people of Akwamuman the accountability, humility, values of courage and development in his tenure to seeing the glory days of Akwamuman.



“When Akwamu’s history is recounted in future, this day will no doubt feature very heavily. For this reason, I wish to celebrate those who have gone before me to pave the way by offering their resources, time, knowledge, and wisdom. I cannot promise to solve all Akwamu’s problems, but I commit to building on the foundation they laid.



“I offer my support therefore, to anyone who is ready to join me in working towards achieving the goals we have set for ourselves.



“Finally, my pledge to you is that the values of courage, accountability, respect and development will underpin my tenure. I appeal to you to work with me to translate those values into once again building a great Akwamuman,” Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III continues.

Eulogising the ancestors and forefathers of Akwamuman for their ready and constant intercession and guidance in these years, he extended his profound appreciation to them and asked all and sundry to feel proud of what they have accomplished together.



“To Nana Afrakoma, Akwamuhemea, thank you for your courage, wisdom, and perseverance. To the elders of Akwamu God bless you abundantly. To my wife and children, thank you for your steadfast love, understanding, and unfailing support.



“I am proud of you and grateful to you. To my compatriots, family, supporters, friends of Akwamu, I cherish the treasure of your support.”



Referencing a famous quote by Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah “At long last, the battle has ended”, Odeneho Akoto III was happy the long overdue litigation “is over,” and assured that “investing such faith in me, you have challenged me never to forget the commitments I have declared throughout the very tough journey to get to this point. I promise never to forget.”