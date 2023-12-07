Establishing Ghana Lithium Mining Company not feasible – Lands Minister

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Ghana's Land and Resource Minister

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Ghana's Land and Resource Minister, has stated that setting up a Ghana Lithium Mining Company isn't viable.

He revealed this during a press conference to address concerns arising from the government's deal with Barari DV Ghana Limited on December 7, 2023, myjoyonline.com reports.



He mentioned that despite initial contemplation, in-depth research revealed that establishing such an entity to handle lithium mining and its value chain in the country was not feasible.



“Ladies and gentlemen of the press, it will be recalled that the policy statement presented to parliament last year considered the establishing of an entity along the lines of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) and the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), however, the volumes of the mineral we have currently and our quest to ensure optimal benefit for the exploitation of this mineral meant that that option was not feasible for several considerations,” he explained.



Mr Jinapor emphasized that considering lithium reserves in the nation, the government's primary move has been to secure a substantial portion of the lithium value chain within the agreement reached with Barari DV Ghana Limited.



He remains optimistic that, over time, the country will successfully build the complete value chain for lithium.

The Minister said, “Everything we have done in respect of this transaction and all the measures we have put in place in respect of this particular transaction will mean that Ghana’s lithium resources will not be exported in their raw state. That is why the mining lease provides the establishment of a refinery and the provision or the use of other linkages to support local industries in Ghana."



He made it known that, throughout the negotiation process for the lithium deal, the government prioritized the interests of Ghanaians to ensure they were safeguarded.



“It has been months of thorough negotiations and hard work in respect of this transaction. Nothing has been agreed to casually, everything has been thought-through everything has been worked out and all the options have been considered and what we’ve arrived at is in the interest of the good people of Ghana,” Mr. Jinapor stated.



