Esther Smith hits 1 million Audiomack streams

Esther Smith hits new milestone on Audiomack

Esther Smith appreciates fans for streaming her song



Where is Esther Smith?



Gospel musician, Esther Smith, has hit one million listening streams on Audiomack even though the artiste hasn’t been as active as she used to be back in the day.



In an Instagram post shared by the gospel musician to mark her new milestone of one million audio streams, she thanked her fans for the love they have shown her.



“Joy in my heart that I share this milestone with the world, over 1 million Streams on AudioMack!!! Thank you world for the massive outpouring of love and support, please keep streaming Esther Smith Music. THANK YOU,” she shared.



Esther Smith has been a household name that has had many gospel lovers singing to her songs but for some years now the artiste hasn’t been as active in the media like she used to be.

This has gotten people asking, where she is, what she is doing and what she looks like now.



With popular songs like “Nipa,” “Ma Won San,” “Onyame Boafo,” among others, Esther Smith truly made a name for herself in the industry.



She, in the past, won various awards like the Gospel Album of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year in 2003 at the Ghana Music Awards.



Her household name also won her the award for Best Gospel Album of the Year, Best Song of the Year and the Best Album of the year at the 2004 Ghana Music Awards.



