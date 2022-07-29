Eugen Pencil of TARSCO wins Pencil Artiste of the year

Headmaster presenting the plaque to Eugene Pencil

A Visual Arts student of Tarkwa Senior High School (TARSCO) Eugene Agyiri popularly known as Eugene Pencil has been adjudged the Pencil Artiste of the year in the just-ended African Arts and Achievers Awards.

The African Arts and Achievers Awards was instituted to celebrate various artists in Ghana for their contribution to the arts industry.



Speaking in an interview Eugen Pencil said “I heard of the award through a friend while school was on vacation and submitted my works for vetting which led me to winning the award."



He expressed his appreciation to the Headmaster of TARSCO, the Head of the Visual Arts Department, and the entire students for the support.



He added that “this has encouraged me to work harder”. The Head of the Visual Arts Department, Mr. Jonathan Anobil expressed his happiness at the achievement of the young man and the honor he has brought to the Visual Arts Department and the Tarkwa Senior High School as a whole.

He said this is an indication that the department is really working hard to train the students very well.



Mr. Anobil used the opportunity to appeal to the government to provide enough computers for the department to improve the teaching and learning of Visual Arts in the school.



The Headmaster of TARSCO, Mr. George Oduro, congratulated Eugene Pencil for his achievement.



He urged him to continue learning hard in order to move higher in his academics.