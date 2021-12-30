Eugene Arhin declares intention to contest Awutu Senya West seat in 2024

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has confirmed his intent to contest in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

According to a report by Rainbowradioonline.com published on December 23, 2021, and sighted by GhanaWeb, Eugene Arhin has declared that he will be contesting for the Awutu Senya West constituency come 2024.



His declaration according to the report was made during an event where he distributed over 500 pieces of cloth to New Patriotic Party officers ahead of the Christmas celebration.



The director of communications at the presidency thus called on members of the governing NPP to foster peace and unity and not allow the ambitions of persons within the party to create division.

The Awutu Senya West parliamentary seat is one of the many that were annexed by the opposition National Democratic Congress in the 2020 General Elections. It is currently held by Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui of the NDC.



Until the 2020 polls, the seat was occupied by former Deputy Communications Minister, George Nenyi Andah of the NPP who failed to retain the seat.