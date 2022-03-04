0
'Euphoria Vol I’, an immersive introduction to NYA, her sound

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: Francis Amissah

Following the release of her debut single ‘Choke’ in 2021, as well as the release of her second single ‘Oh Baby’, listeners can look forward to NYA’s upcoming EP series (comprised up of three volumes).

Titled ‘Euphoria Vol. I’, the 4-track EP features a combination of NYA’s favorite music genres; R&B, Soul, and Afrobeat – infused together producing a ‘euphonic’ Afro-R&B sound that shapes her musical persona.

"I would love for my listeners to be able to feel the transparency of deep emotions and experiences that I have been exposed to in my life. Know that I am just as raw and human as they are when going through relatable situations. Want them to know my truth," expresses NYA.

The highlight and general theme of the EP surround the topic of love from different aspects such as joy, heartbreak, intimacy, etc. accompanied with visuals that paint enthralling stories - as told by NYA herself.

Immerse yourself in these uplifting love vibes for 12 minutes and don’t forget to share the euphoria with someone special.

