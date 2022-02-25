Evacuate Ghanaians stranded in Ukraine - Parliament to Govt

Sitting of Parliament | File photo

Parliament has tasked government to ensure the immediate evacuation of Ghanaian students currently stranded in Ukraine.

Russian forces have launched a military assault on neighbouring Ukraine, crossing its borders and bombing military targets near big cities.



In a pre-dawn TV statement Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia did not plan to occupy Ukraine and demanded that its military lay down their arms.



Some Ghanaians students who spoke to Starr News appealed to government for their evacuation.



President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS)-Ukraine, Philip Ansah has disclosed that the number of Ghanaian students and non-students in Ukraine could be around 1500.



“But we can also project that we have about 1200 students in Ukraine, we should not forget that we have non-students here who are businessmen and women. So in total, we have 1500 Ghanaians living in Ukraine now,” he told Starr News.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu on the floor called on the government to take immediate action to bring back the stranded citizens.



“We should ensure the swift evacuation of Ghanaian students in Ukraine. This we must do to assure the students and their parents that they are Ghanaians and that they deserve our support.



“This is a matter of urgent public importance. I am indulging you to look at the matter because the Minister of Finance needs to make monies readily available to the Foreign Minister. The situation in Ukraine is very worrying, with imminent war,” he said worriedly.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea who related to Starr News interviews with the stranded students argued the matter must be treated with all urgency it deserves.



Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin who supported the call for evacuation of the stranded students reminded the house funds are required for such exercises thus the need for the Minority to support the passage of the controversial E-Levy.