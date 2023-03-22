Evangelist Richard has filed his nomination form to contest in Nhyiaeso NDC.parliamentary primaries

Evangelist Richard Prah submits his nomination form to contest in the NDC parliamentary primaries

The Parliamentary Candidate hopeful for Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region, Evangelist Richard Prah has filed his nomination form to contest in Nhyiaeso NDC parliamentary primaries.

NDC delegates are expected to go to the poll on May 13, 2023 to elect their Parliamentary Candidates for the national election which will take place on December7, 2024.



Evangelist Richard Prah, who once contested the 2020 parliamentary seat at Nhyiaeso is now being challenged by one Stephen Obiri Yeboah who is also contesting for the parliamentary seat.



Speaking to Barbara Koranteng of Asanteman fm, Evangelist Richard Prah thanked the NDC delegates who accompanied him to submit his nomination form for their solidarity and unraveling support.

“I appreciate the solidarity and unraveling support showed me today to accompany me here to submit my nomination form", he acknowledged.



He added that he is ever ready and willing to pass through the NDC's electoral processes to emerge victorious in the upcoming parliamentary primaries and move on to grab the parliamentary seat for NDC in 2024.



He therefore called on the delegates to give him a resounding victory come on May 13, 2024.