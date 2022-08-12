Evangelist Togo Jesus donates GH¢500 to Cathedral project after surviving fatal accident

Evangelist, Togo Jesus (middle) making the donation at the Cathedral Secretariat

An Ashaiman-based Evangelist, Togo Jesus, has made a cash donation of GH¢500 to the National Cathedral project.

The gesture according to him was to thank God for saving him from a fatal accident he was involved in.



The National Cathedral Secretariat via a Facebook post said it received the donation on August 11, 2022.



It further stated that Evangelist Togo Jesus had intimated to them that he had always wanted to do something for God since surviving the accident thus the donation.



“An evangelist in Ashaiman, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region named Togo Jesus, has donated to the construction of the National Cathedral. He gave 500ghc as a thank you to God for saving his life on the 11th August 2022 at the Secretariat. According to him, he survived a fatal accident and was declared dead by doctors at the hospital. To him, God saved his life, hence this donation. He said he had always wanted to do something for God, and he felt the best thing to do was to donate to the building of God's house to show gratitude for giving him another chance to live,” the post read.



The construction of the Cathedral project has come under intense scrutiny particularly it funding following revelations that the government has doled out in excess of GH¢200 million towards it construction.

This was revealed by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. who says monies paid by the government were illegal and contrary to its initial stance that the project will be financed by the Christian community.



Meanwhile, construction works at the Cathedral site has stalled over funding challenges.



