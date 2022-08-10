Evangelist arrested with human parts at Wenchi

A 45-year-old self-acclaimed evangelist is in the grips of the police after he was caught with human parts at Buoku Nkwanta in the Wenchi municipality of the Bono Region.

Evangelist Elijah, as he is known in the neighborhood, was arrested upon a tipoff by a resident who was suspicious of his preaching activities.



The Assembly Member for the area, Hon Mustafa Musah, who confirmed the arrest to Otec News reporter, Nana Anfreh Damanata, said the incident happened on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.



According to Hon Musah, the suspect lives alone on the outskirt of the community, he comes to preach and goes back to sleep in the evening.



“A security with a quarry company alerted me of his suspicion of the nocturnal activities of the preacher, we proceeded to his house, and lo and behold, we saw human parts being dried on his compound,” he said.



“In the company of the town elders, we got hold of him, told him to open his door, and to our surprise, we found other human parts in polythene bags and on the floor,” Hon Musah added.

Evangelist Elijah denied knowledge of the human parts when questioned, saying he had no idea of the human parts.



Police from the Chiraa Police Station in the Sunyani West district of the Bono Region were immediately called for his arrest.



Further checks conducted in his room found sets of scissors, machetes, pens, jackknife, and other deadly weapons.



A 23-year-old Senior high School graduate, known only as Faisal, a friend to the evangelist was also arrested by the police to assist in the investigation.



Other checks by the police and the residents at Buoku Nkwanta Cemetery also found that a tomb has been broken and the body.

