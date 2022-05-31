Evans Nimako gives NPP supporters 'green light' to engage in Bawumia/Alan challenge

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen

Director of Elections of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has given the party members and supporters the green light to take advantage of the Regional elections to pitch for their favourite Presidential aspirant.

The NPP on Saturday, May 28 held its Regional elections to elect its regional executives.



The contests peacefully ended with some aspirants singing songs of praise and left others disappointed with the votes that came in for them.



One of the Regions that were closely contested was Ashanti Region as some delegates earnestly wished for a change of leadership but the incumbent Chairman of the Region emerged the winner at the end of the elections.



Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, beat his main contender Odeneho Appiah by a landslide victory.



In the Greater Accra Regional contest, the delegates also maintained their Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom.



The NPP Regional elections have taken a different twist with the camps of the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister of Trade, Alan Kyerematen, pitching for their candidates to win the flagbearer position of the party.

The supporters of the Vice President and the Trade Minister have divided the Regions among their favourite candidates as they rate their Presidential hopeful's performance in the Regions.



The pro-Alan camp claims he beat the Dr. Bawumia camp in 10 Regions with 91% good chance of emerging the flagbearer of the party in their impending primaries.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Evans Nimako described what the supporters are doing as a "psychological warfare".



He found nothing wrong with them taking advantage of the Regional elections to sell their candidates to the party delegates.



He, however, admonished them to engage in decorous internal politics devoid of anything that would jeopardize the fortunes of the party.



"It's psychological warfare . . . The party hasn't yet outlined our rules and regulations for Parliamentary and Presidential [elections], so people can be testing the waters," he said.