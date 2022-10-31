Even Rawlings with little formal education didn't do this – Kpebu descends on Akufo-Addo

Martin Kpebu says President Akufo-Addo has done worse than JJ Rawlings

A lawyer, Martin Kpebu, has descended on the president for what he describes as the worst performance by any president in Ghana’s history.

According to him, it is unfathomable that the president, with all the opportunities presented to him in the past so that he avoids the current economic turmoil the country is faced with, failed to heed to any of them.



In reacting to the performance of the president in an interview on TV3’s Key Points, Martin Kpebu stated that the situation in the country has collapsed so much that President Akufo-Addo can do nothing about it.



“He will never recover from it. He’s gone down in history as the worst in this fourth republic. That he sat down, he couldn’t see how everything about his system have failed. He didn’t see early warning systems… in actual fact, even if you didn’t hear at the whispering stage, they gave him the opportunity, he bundled it… Now you see where he’s gone,” he said.



He explained further that the likes of Jerry John Rawlings, Ghana’s former president, who was not as educated as President Akufo-Addo, did not give Ghana such a bad performance.



“Even Rawlings, who didn’t have too much formal education, didn’t do this. Now the president is going by as the worst that the people’s representatives have come to you that as a majority, this is what the people say. The president doesn’t see that sovereignty resides in the people…” he added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and, particularly, the Minister of Finance, have come under a lot of recent pressure over the management of the economy, which has seen many indicators looking bad for the country.

For example, the Ghana cedi has fallen by approximately 50% against the US dollar in the last ten months.



This has been coupled with inflationary pressures which have seen Ghana record a rate of 37.2 percent in September 2022 – the highest in about 20 decades.



The current economic challenges have culminated in job losses, worker agitations, rising costs of living, and a general frustration among the populace.



AE/BOG