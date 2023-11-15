Even Sakasaka Primary School pupils know you’re dubious for asking Ghanaians to vote for you – MP to Veep

Builsa South Member of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s call on Ghanaians to vote massively for him in 2024 as president has been called into question.

Dr. Bawumia, who is now the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says Ghanaians must vote for him because the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, with his support, rescued Ghana from then-President John Dramani Mahama.



But Dr. Clement Apaak, who is the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, says the claim by the Vice President is false.



According to him, pupils in Sakasaka Primary will find the claim by the Vice President dubious.



He referenced the record of the two candidates in which the NDC had categorised the performances of John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He questioned Dr. Bawumia’s role in the management of Ghana’s economy as Head of the Country’s Economic Management Team, saying he has failed.

He noted that the former president has, to his credit, a track record of good governance and remains a better choice than Dr. Bawumia.



In addition to his tweet via X, the lawmaker shared a flier comparing the economic performance of Mr. Mahama and Dr. Bawumia.



Dr. Apaak, who had earlier described Dr. Bawumia as a pathological liar, maintained that the Vice President has no track record and his reckless mismanagement of the economy has rendered our nation bankrupt.



He also shared a flier with a picture of the Vice President when he was in opposition to the public lectures he organised to propose steps to save the economy, but the contrary of what he promised has occurred.



“DMB says Ghanaians should vote for him because he/NADAA rescued Ghana from JM. According to him, current conditions are better than under JM. Really. I’m certain Sakasaka Prim pupils will find this claim dubious, and I doubt if his SFU supervisor will be proud. I can’t think far!”