Even a baby won't trust Mahama; Methodist Bishop was right - Sylvester Tetteh

Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament(MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, has taken a swipe at Ex-President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress on the party members' attacks on Methodist Bishop, Rt. Rev. Bosomtwe Ayensu.

The Methodist Bishop has incurred the wrath of the opposition after shooting a reply to the Ex-President John Mahama's promise to repeal the E-Levy implemented by government.



Background



Delivering a public lecture on the theme "Ghana at a Crossroads" on Monday, May 2, Mr. Mahama said "a new National Democratic Congress government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act".



He argued that "even as this government remains fixated with taxing their way out of economic mismanagement, the Akufo-Addo government has been wasteful. They have failed to demonstrate prudence in public financial management. The people of Ghana cannot be called upon to pay more taxes only for the accruing money belonging to the people of Ghana, to be dubiously and wastefully shared among family and friends through various fraudulent procurement practices".



But Rt. Rev. Ayensu dissented to the views of the former President saying "a leading opposition party says this government has been borrowing to fund projects. But it [the government] has been strategic this time to introduce this homegrown policy to build our nation. So if someone says he will repeal this law when he wins power then such a person will not even win power to abort it".



“If the E-levy is a good policy why will you abolish it? Such people can’t even do it because history keeps guiding us. Such comments usually end up as a political talk and deceit,” he stated.

NDC Rebukes Methodist Bishop



The NDC has described the Bishop as "NPP propagandist" and a "vile" human being.



"He is a vile, unintelligent NPP propagandist parading in cassock...no rational man of God will do this...The NDC as a responsible opposition has every right to state our position if we feel certain policies of the government will unnecessarily burden Ghanaians and also provide alternative solution to that. If you think or feel otherwise, you can equally comment without attacking or making disparaging comments about the person of the former president HE John Dramani Mahama," the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, snapped.



Methodist Bishop Is Right



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Hon. Sylvester Tetteh vehemently condemned the verbal attacks on the Bishop stating what he said is truth.



He wondered why the Bishop would attract an outrage because, to him, he was right in his comments.

Defending the Bishop, the MP noted that the former President's track record proves he isn't trustworthy.



He alluded to some promises Mr. Mahama made while in government but failed to accomplish them and concluded that "a baby even doesn't believe him (Mahama)...credibility, he lacks it. So, the Methodist Bishop is right to say that indeed he won't win power to repeal it".



He advised Ghanaians against trusting Mr. Mahama stressing "you trust him at your own risk".



