Even chameleons can’t change this much – MP on ‘fake’ Adwoa Safo

Peter Lanchene Toobu, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency

The Minority in Ghana’s Parliament, argues the Majority caucus smuggled into the House a fake Sarah Adwoa Safo, to secure them the approval of the 2022 budget.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency, Peter Lanchene Toobu, reacting to this claim describes it as impersonation and contrary to section 134 of the Criminal Offences Act of 1960. To him, this is highly criminal especially as it was used by the Majority caucus to approve the 2022 budget.



According to him, the actions of the Majority only seek to destroy Ghana’s democracy. “This is a serious matter and anyone who saw the video of the said Adwoa Safo on Tuesday will say there was something just not right. It is surprising to see that the Majority thought they were in trouble and needed a single person to change the vote. Because they wanted to change the destiny of Ghana and move it to a dark place, they got a fake person and surprisingly Adwoa Safo also came to Parliament the next day to say she was present in the House the day before. This doesn’t sit well with the minority because we know otherwise and our leadership wishes to investigate the case.”



Believing Ghanaians are observant with great investigation skills comparable to the Ghana Police Service, he indicated that should investigations be left to them (Ghanaians), “they will all come back to tell you the person in Parliament on Tuesday was not Adwoa Safo. Even Chameleons cannot change in the way she did on Tuesday and Wednesday. Ghanaians know the Adwoa Safo we know was not in Parliament on Tuesday."



The politician revealed it was quite easy to present evidence to prove Adwoa Safo was not in Parliament on Tuesday when the Majority caucus approved the 2022 budget “and even some members of the NPP can present evidence to support this.”

The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has debunked allegations that she was not present in Parliament on Tuesday 30th November 2022 for the approval of the 2022 budget.



“As a former deputy Majority Leader of this house, I want to put it on record that I was present in this House yesterday (Tuesday),” she said on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday.



The Minority in Parliament says they have commenced investigations into whether or not the Minister for Gender and Social Protection was present in Parliament on Tuesday 30th November 2022.



According to Minority, they suspect the Dome-Kwabenya MP was not present in the House for the Majority side in approving the already rejected budget by them (the Minority).