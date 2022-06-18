Even death has become expensive under Akufo-Addo – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of NDC, Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has urged Ghanaians to brace themselves for more hardship in the country.

He said although the global economy has slowed down, Ghana’s high inflation and jump in prices of commodities should be blamed on the Akufo-Addo administration.



The International Monetary Fund’s forecast of global growth in 2022 post-COVID-19 stands at 4.4%.



These projections are being revised downwards as conflict and the fallout from sanctions ripple across global markets.



Reacting to the economic issues and incessant fuel hikes on the Gumbe Show on TV XYZ Thursday evening, the former minister recounted how the current Government could have cushioned Ghanaians in these difficult times.



He told Mugabe Maase that certain tax policies and upward adjustments of the cost of government services have escalated the hardship in the country amidst high unemployment rate.

To him, when one is confronted with the hunger stemmed from the over taxation and its rippling effects on prices of services and commodities, death cannot be an option for the hopeless.



“You people say times are hard and cost of commodities are high but death is also expensive these days,” he teased.



Asked by Mugabe to explain further, he said the cost of keeping a body in the morgue has risen and that death cannot be cheap.



“When you die, morgue bill is high and the cost of funeral is high. Hiring of chairs and canopies for funerals have gone up too,” he added.